Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7924 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 271.8% increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of BKKLY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $26.09.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
