Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7924 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 271.8% increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of BKKLY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

