Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 3.7 %

BLX traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. 93,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,103. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4,087.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

