B. Riley Begins Coverage on Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

