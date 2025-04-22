Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Avid Bioservices Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CDMO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.51.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
