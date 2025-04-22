Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.