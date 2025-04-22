Avery Dennison (AVY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.800-10.200 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.63. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

