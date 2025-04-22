AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

Shares of AVB opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

