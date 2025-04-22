AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,556,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,571.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,576.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,347.51. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.