AtriCure (ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

