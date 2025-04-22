ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.04 and traded as high as C$50.48. ATCO shares last traded at C$50.14, with a volume of 74,696 shares.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,044 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

