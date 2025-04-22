ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $38.07 billion for the quarter.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

