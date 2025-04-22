ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $96.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ASGN by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 662.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. ASGN has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

