Arvin Capital Management LP Sells 55,565 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,565 shares during the period. XPO comprises about 3.1% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of XPO worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 472.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

XPO stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.28. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

