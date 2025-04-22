Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Featured Stories

