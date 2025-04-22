Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $75,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $22,538,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $760,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,487.89. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $319.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $232.27 and a 52 week high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

