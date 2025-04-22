ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.70.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,184. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,440,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.