Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 232.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ARM opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $188.75.
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
