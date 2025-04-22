Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 111,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,460,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

