Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 391.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,863 shares of company stock worth $39,344,612 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

