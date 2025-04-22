Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Position Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663,119 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.18% of Arhaus worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W downgraded Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

