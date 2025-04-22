Apparel Stocks To Follow Today – April 21st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, JD.com, NIKE, PDD, and Kroger are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks represent shares of companies primarily engaged in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of clothing, footwear, and fashion accessories. Their performance is often influenced by trends in consumer behavior, seasonal demand, and broader economic factors affecting the fashion industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $31.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $962.90. 838,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,718. The company has a market capitalization of $427.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $706.17 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $975.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $953.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.29. 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,780. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $736.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,173,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.63. 2,802,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Recommended Stories