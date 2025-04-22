Anomaly Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Anomaly Capital Management LP cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,971 shares during the period. XPO accounts for 2.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $71,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $57,796,000. Ostrum Asset Management raised its stake in XPO by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of XPO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after buying an additional 2,125,686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after buying an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

