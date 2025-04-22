Angang Steel (ANGGF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Angang Steel to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

