Angang Steel (ANGGF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Angang Steel to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Angang Steel Company Profile
