Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $115.93

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Hsbc Global Res cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

ALV opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 37.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

