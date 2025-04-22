Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $157,749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

