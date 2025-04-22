América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.31.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

