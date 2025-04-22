Amedisys (AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $597.43 million for the quarter.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

