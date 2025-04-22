Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 465,910 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 7.9% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

