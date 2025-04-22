Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 1,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

