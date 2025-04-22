Alta Advisers Ltd Has $335,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

