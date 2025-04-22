Alta Advisers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $844.53 and its 200-day moving average is $896.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total value of $3,309,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,197.52. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

