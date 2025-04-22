Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mplx Stock Down 2.5 %

MPLX stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

