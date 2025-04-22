Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,190 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 272,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

