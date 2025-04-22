Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $490.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

