Alpine Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

SIRI stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.