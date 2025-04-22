Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at $236,593,786.80. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

