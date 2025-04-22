Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AOMR. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.32.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

