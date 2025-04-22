Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.54.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

