Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

