Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 5,065 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 8.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

