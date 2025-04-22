Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

