Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

