Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 19th

United Airlines, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. These stocks are traded publicly and their performance is often influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, economic conditions, and industry-specific challenges like fluctuating demand and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.30. 11,255,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,696. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 53,525,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,994,699. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

