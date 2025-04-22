agilon health (AGL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of agilon health (NYSE: AGL) recently:

4/15/2025 – agilon health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

4/15/2025 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – agilon health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – agilon health was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.30.

3/21/2025 – agilon health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/26/2025 – agilon health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – agilon health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – agilon health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 1,271.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 133,674 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $428,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

