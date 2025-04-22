Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 0.6% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 2.3 %

AFL stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.59 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

