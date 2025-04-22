Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $92,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,180,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

