ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 7.8 %

ADMA opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

