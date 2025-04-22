AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.6823 per share. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

