6,536 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.