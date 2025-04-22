5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

5N Plus Stock Up 3.5 %

TSE:VNP opened at C$5.85 on Monday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$367.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.70.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$2,220,000.00. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

