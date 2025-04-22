5,035 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JJSF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

